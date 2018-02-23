Postal Service vows to fix issues with mail delivery in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The U.S. Postal Service vowed Thursday night to fix problems with mail delivery in Ypsilanti.

Residents said that mail comes inconsistently. It's delivered days late or to the wrong home, residents claimed. They also said that customer service is poor and postal workers leave a mess when the mail is delivered.

At a town hall event ordered by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn), employees with the Postal Service expressed embarrassment about what has happened and promised that the issues would be resolved.

"You should not have to go to the Congresswoman's office to reach us. That's why we're here, to understand. We do want to serve you better," Operations Manager Stephanie Brantley said.

Postmaster Alicia Brown said that more community meetings will be held to help keep the problems from happening again, and managers will join mail carriers on their routes in the coming weeks.

