Potential hostage situation unfolds at Los Angeles Trader Joe's

LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit ended in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles at a Trader Joe's with shots fired and a suspect inside the store on Saturday afternoon.

KNBC reports the police pursuit ended with the vehicle crashing into a pole outside the grocery store. A witness reported the driver was firing a weapon as they were driving.

"(The suspect) jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car," sad Dan Zito, who said he was only feet away from the crash. "And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in [to the Trader Joe’s]."

Moments later, the LAPD approached and removed one person from the pursuit vehicle.

LAPD officers worked to rescue employees and suspects inside the Trader Joe's.

Both customers and workers were seen running from the store to safety, but at least one customer was taken out of the store with injuries and appeared to require immediate medical attention.

As of 7:45 p.m. EST, the situation was still ongoing, with SWAT vehicles in position and a location set up to perform emergency triage if necessary.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

