Power lines down throughout Grosse Pointe Farms due to storm, city says

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - A winter storm moving through Southeast Michigan has caused downed power lines throughout Grosse Pointe Farms, city officials said.

DTE Energy crews are working on arcing power lines that are down on Fisher Road between Grosse Pointe Boulevard and Lake Shore Road.

City officials said residents should call 911 if they see a downed power line.

Winds of up to 20 to 30 mph are expected Sunday, which could cause more damage to power lines.

The public safety department has extra officers working with emergency workers to handle the high number of calls.

