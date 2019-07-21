Power outage leads to life-threatening complication for South Lyon woman

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - The power outages are taking a toll on the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"It's terrible when you think you're a senior and you feel like nobody's helping you or understands the problems that you have," Joanne Mcmillan said.

UPDATE: As of 8 p.m. Saturday, DTE Energy said it is delivering a generator to Mcmillan and will keep a staff member posted at her home to monitor the generator until her power is restored.

Mcmillan has medical issues and relies on oxygen. As of Saturday she has gone without power for more than 20 hours.

"There are certain types of equipment I have to use constantly to maintain a certain level of living," Mcmillan said.

Mcmillan lives in South Lyon, where a storm wreaked havoc, knocking down power lines and bringing down trees. Mcmillan and her friend called DTE Energy several times, but they believe they're being given the run-around.

Mcmillan doesn't know when her power will be restored, but she hopes it's soon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.