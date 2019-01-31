Power restored in Westland after outage leaves around 1,000 without heat

WESTLAND, Mich. - A power outage in Westland left around 1,000 people without power or heat Wednesday night for just under two hours.

The outage impacted people in the area of Michigan Avenue and Meriman Road from around 7 p.m. until just before 9 p.m.

VIEW: DTE outage map

The city has a warming center in place at Jefferson-Barnes Community Vitality Center at 32150 Dorsey Street, Westland, Michigan.

READ: Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop even further before massive weekend warmup

Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.