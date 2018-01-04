Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million, no winners in Wednesday's drawing

DETROIT - There's still a chance!
Powerball's jackpot continues to grow after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's drawing.
The jackpot now stands at $550 million and is expected to grow until the next drawing on Saturday.
Wednesday's winning numbers were:
- White balls: 02-18-37-39-42
- Powerball: 12
- Power Play: 3X
Another massive jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night. Mega Millions is currently looking at a $18 million payout.
