Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million, no winners in Wednesday's drawing

DETROIT - There's still a chance!

Powerball's jackpot continues to grow after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $550 million and is expected to grow until the next drawing on Saturday.

Wednesday's winning numbers were:

White balls: 02-18-37-39-42

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 3X

Another massive jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night. Mega Millions is currently looking at a $18 million payout.

