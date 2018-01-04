News

Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million, no winners in Wednesday's drawing

DETROIT - There's still a chance!

Powerball's jackpot continues to grow after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $550 million and is expected to grow until the next drawing on Saturday.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 

  • White balls: 02-18-37-39-42
  • Powerball: 12
  • Power Play: 3X

Another massive jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night. Mega Millions is currently looking at a $18 million payout.

