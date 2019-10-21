Precautionary boil water advisory issued for subdivisions of Green Oak Charter Township

Residents are being advised to boil their water before using. (WDIV)

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A boil water advisory has been issued for the subdivisions of Saxony, Wilmor and Meadows in Livingston County's Green Oak Township.

The subdivisions are located north of Lee Road between Rickett Road east to Whitmore Lake Road.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, the water system lost pressure due to repairs to four to five water main valves,

replacement of one fire hydrant and a small corporation stop leak.

The water will be turned back on Monday evening, and again, the water will be turned off Tuesday for replacement of valves not completed Monday.

Final work will happen Wednesday, but at this time, it is not anticipated that the water will have to be shut down.

