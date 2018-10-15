Pregnant woman carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit home's driveway

DETROIT - A pregnant woman was violently carjacked in her aunt's driveway Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman driving to see family carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit's west side

Triniece Williams was carjacked in front of the house near the intersection of Rutland Street and Schoolcraft Road at about 7:30 a.m. It was the last place she thought she would become a victim of a crime.

Williams had driven onto Rutland Street the same way she has countless times before. She had just parked in her aunt's driveway and had gotten to the front porch when she heard a voice behind her asking for her keys. The man was pointing a gun at the mother of two, who is four months pregnant.

"Everything flashed before me, my kids, my unborn, my family," Williams said, "I’m saying to myself, 'I’m pregnant. Please lord, don’t let me get shot over a car.'"

The 28-year-old woman from Warren planned to stop by her aunt's home to pick up the title for her dad's car while hers was in the shop. She had planned to spend the day at the secretary of state's office.

The white 2016 Dodge Charger belonged to her fiancé and the family is now without a car.

Williams believes she was targeted as she drove along the Southfield Freeway, but she never noticed anyone following her.

"Why do you have to steal someone else’s car? For what? What’s the pleasure in that?" Williams asked. "Especially when it’s a female that’s pregnant and you see two car seats in the car already."

In addition to stealing the family car, the thief stole her purse, which contained the family’s social security cards, ultrasound photos and several hundred dollars to cover secretary of state fees.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police's Help Eliminate Auto Thefts program at 1-800-242-HEAT.

