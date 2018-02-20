Pregnant woman injured in crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A pregnant woman is in temporary serious condition after a crash Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the corner of Crusade Street and Maddelein Avenue.

According to police, three people were injured in the crash. Authorities said a 27-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Lumina crashed into a Dodge Grand Caravan while it was stopped at a stop sign.

The woman is six months pregnant and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in temporary serious condition and the baby’s condition was listed as temporary critical. Her passenger, a 23-year-old woman suffered body trauma and was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and his condition is pending.

No other information was made available.

