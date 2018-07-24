Preliminary exam Tuesday for Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women during car crash

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash May 5, 2018 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in 36th District Court for a 35-year-old woman charged in the deaths of two women killed in a crash in Detroit in May.

Taneka M. Blanding was last in court on June 20. She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, operating while under the influence causing death, reckless driving resulting in death, operating while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol level and open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

Police claim on May 5 that Blanding was traveling at high speeds when she disregarded a red traffic signal and crashed into a Chrysler Town & Country at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Puritan Avenue.

The 35-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger, both Detroit residents, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

