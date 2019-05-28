Preliminary findings show decrease in traffic deaths during Memorial Day holiday weekend

The eastbound lanes of Ford Road in Dearborn were closed near Southfield Freeway on May 9, 2019. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich - From Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, 10 people lost their lives in eight separate traffic crashes during the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend, officials said. However, 19 people were killed in 15 fatal traffic crashes throughout the 2018 weekend last year.

Although there is a seeming decrease in fatalities, MSP traffic safety specialist Lt. Jim Flegel, warned these numbers are from a preliminary report and only reflect fatalities reported to the MSP as of 11 a.m., Tuesday.

“We continue to urge motorists to make responsible driving decisions and always ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained," Flegel said. "Never operate a vehicle impaired on alcohol or drugs and avoid distractions at all times.”

Of the eight deadly crashes, alcohol was a known factor in only one of fatalities. One crash involved a motorcyclist wearing their helmet and one victim was a pedestrian, while seat belt restraint was unknown in five of the other incidents.

