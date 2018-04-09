Preliminary hearing scheduled Monday for suspect in killing of Keith Kitchen

TAYLOR, Mich. - Vernest James Griffin, the man who is allegedly responsible for the death of Keith Kitchen, is expected in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

A step by step walk through of what happened in the Taylor shooting is expected. It is also expected that evidence will be looked at to see if there is enough to move from district to circuit court.

Police said the crime spree started in Taylor, when Griffin allegedly walked into the BSD Linehaul Inc. trucking company building and opened fire, killing Kitchen, a manager of the business.

Griffin was allegedly fired from BSD Linehaul Inc. before the shooting spree. Kitchen's niece, Brooke Bright, said Griffin came back to the business to receive $20 he was owed.

"He has ripped this family apart, we are broken at the moment," Bright said.

After Kitchen was killed, police said Griffin carjacked a semi-truck and "pulled another person off at gunpoint." Police also said he had an AK-47 and multiple 30-round magazines.

Griffin then allegedly drove all the way to Pontiac, where he found and allegedly shot another former boss -- 58-year-old Eriberto Perez. He then hunted for a third former boss in Waterford, but was involved in a crash. Police tracked him down and got into a shootout before the third victim was found.

Family or Kitchen's said many of their family members work at BSD Linehaul Inc. and they are convinced Griffin would have shot them if they were there, too.

The Pontiac court case is currently at a standstill, but will move forward once a competency exam is complete. The exam is expected in May.

