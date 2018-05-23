Pres. Trump says 'big news' coming soon for American autoworkers

DETROIT - President Trump tweeted Wednesday teasing some sort of news for the auto industry.

Trump tweeted: "There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!"

It's not clear what the news will be at this time, but we'll keep you posted.

Earlier this week, Ford announced plans to invest some 200 million euros ($236 million) and create 1,500 new jobs to build a second vehicle at its plant in Romania.

