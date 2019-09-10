President Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Trump announced on Twitter that National Security Adviser has been fired.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

Story is developing.

