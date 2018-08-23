President Trump petitioning ESPN to air national anthem on Monday Night Football

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The President of the United States really wants ESPN to air the national anthem during Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday, President Trump took aim at the network during a rally in West Virginia.

On Wednesday, he took it a step further. The President sent an email to supporters, urging them to sign a petition to have the national anthem be shown on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast.

"If 'America' is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?" the email reads.

"I'm calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob."

The email echos the sentiment the President shared in front of cheering fans earlier in the week.

“It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem, our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag, they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem. We don’t like that," the President told a crowd in West Virginia.

According to ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, the network has never aired the national anthem during MNF.

However, Pitaro did tell reporters last week the policy could change.

