President Trump says US will ground all Boeing 737 Max 8, Max 9 planes

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport on March 11, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing's stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on…

President Donald Trump said Wednesday afternoon the U.S. will ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes, days after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed killing all on board.

The U.S. will join dozens of other countries in grounding the fleet, including Canada, Egypt, Lebanon and New Zealand.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max 8 jet plummeted into a field shortly after leaving Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport on Sunday morning, killing 157 people. One of the pilots reported flight control problems and asked to return to the base.

As investigators search for clues into the cause of the disaster, some aviation experts are drawing parallels to the Lion Air Boeing MAX 8 plane that went down last October over the Java Sea in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

Story is developing.

President Trump announces U.S. will be grounding all 737 MAX 8 & 9 JETS. "Any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and be grounded upon landing until further notice," Trump said. "Airlines and pilots have been notified." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.