Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that two of the iconic rainbow flags be flown on the George W. Romney building in Lansing on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. - Pride flags are flying on the state office building in Lansing for the first time in Michigan's history.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that two of the iconic rainbow flags be flown on the George W. Romney building in Lansing on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.