Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry Saturday.

A released statement titled "The Wedding of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle, An Update" reads: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

Thursday, Kensington Palace said Markle's father Thomas would be unable to attend Saturday's wedding so that he can focus on his health.

