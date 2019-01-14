Boil water advisory creates complications for Detroit auto show visitors

DETROIT - Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit is affected by the boil water advisory that was issued Sunday morning.

Thousands of auto writers and journalists from around the world are in Metro Detroit for the auto show, which is taking place at Cobo Center.

The boil water advisory was issued by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department for parts of Downtown Detroit and east riverfront communities.

The director of DWSD said the boil advisory will most likely be in affect until Thursday. Customers will be notified once it is lifted.

The DWSD issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area east of the John C. Lodge Service Drive, west of Mount Elliot Street, between I-75 and the Detroit River.

"Cobo Center and NAIAS are working together to ensure everyone has safe drinking water. We have blocked off supplies to all drinking fountains. We have placed posters in the bathrooms notifying people as a precaution. Trucks have delivered safe ice to the show. Restaurants are still operating as far as I know with bottled water," said Amanda Niswonger, Public Relations and Social Media Manager of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association for NAIAS.