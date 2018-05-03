Proceeds from new Budweiser beer to help provide scholarships to military families

A portion of proceeds from Budweiser's Freedom Reserve Red Lager will help provide scholarships to military families this summer.

NEW YORK - A portion of proceeds from a new Budweiser beer will go to an organization that provides scholarships to military families.

The sale of Freedom Reserve Red Lager will provide support to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to families of military members who have been killed or disabled in combat. The company said it has raised $14 million for the nonprofit so far this year, the seventh consecutive year the beer company has worked with the organization.

“To call Budweiser a partner would be an understatement – they are considered family to us and the 3,000 families their donations help to support,” said Maj. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Freedom Reserve is a great testament to their unwavering dedication and compassion for our armed forces and we salute them.”

Budweiser said the new brew was inspired by a handwritten recipe from George Washington’s personal military journal that dates back to 1757. The beer is brewed with toasted barley grains, and the company describes it as having a slightly sweet aroma with a touch of hops, a rich caramel malt taste and a smooth finish with a hint of molasses.

Freedom Reserve Red Lager will be available from May until Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

"We are incredibly proud of our Freedom Reserve Red Lager because it was passionately brewed by our veteran brewers who have bravely served our country,” Budweiser's Vice President Ricardo Marques said. “With Freedom Reserve we remain dedicated to our mission to support our veterans and their families through our longstanding partnership with Folds of Honor.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.