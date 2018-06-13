Produce delivery service Hungry Harvest expands to Metro Detroit

DETROIT - There is a new produce delivery service that has expanded to Metro Detroit.

Founded in 2014, Baltimore-based Hungry Harvest aims to rescue fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste for being too large, too ugly or just overproduced. All while helping to feed the hungry.

Creators said each Hungry Harvest delivery rescues at least ten pounds of food that would otherwise go to waste.

Subscribers are able to customize boxes so that they get the fruits, vegetables and other items they use most.

The boxes are then delivered on a weekly or bi-weekly basis according to customer request.

Prices range from $15 to $55.

For more information and to subscribe to Hungry Harvest click here.

To date, Hungry Harvest has rescued more than 8 million pounds of fruits and vegetables and provided more than 700,000 pounds of produce to local nonprofits, food banks and Produce in a SNAP in reduced-cost markets, that's according to "Hungry Harvest."

