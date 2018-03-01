Production facility expansion to increase Short's Brewing Co.'s packaging capacity

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. - An expansion of Short's Brewing Co.'s Elk Rapids production facility will include a new canning line, more fermentation tanks, upgrades to brewing systems and new office space.

Strong sales at the end of 2017 and early 2018 allow for the new canning line, which will be installed in April. The line will be used to package current flagship products, as well as new seasonal items in six and 12 packs.

The new KHS canner will be able to fill 225 cans per minute. It will double current packaging capacity of the production facility. There will also be a 30 percent increase in fermentation tank capacity.

"We are currently packaging as fast as we can and this canner will boost our ability to get beer to thirsty people. It’s also a huge point of pride to be able to source an awesome can filling line using machines manufactured in the United States," Tyler Glaze, director of quality, said.

The company is in the process of adding at least eight new positions, including two people on the packaging team, one new cellar worker, a new brewer and a quality team member. Short's has also added three new sales team members and transitioned its Illinois distribution partnerships to Windy City, RJ Distributing, Koerner Distributor, Hayes Beer Distributing and Euclid Beverage.

