Program sends text alerts to parents when teen drivers are pulled over by Livingston County deputies

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - A pilot program in Livingston County will send text message alerts to parents when their teen driver is pulled over by a sheriff's deputy.

Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers, S.T.O.P.P.E.D., a program funded by State Farm, has been in place for several years, but notification was done through the mail.

“The enhanced system will fully automate the process," said Blaine Koops, the executive director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. "In the event a deputy makes a traffic stop with a young driver, the deputy locates the S.T.O.P.P.E.D. sticker, puts the corresponding number into an internet-based program and hits the send button."

The deputy will inform the teen that their parent will be receiving a text or email about the stop. The driver has 48 hours to discuss the traffic stop with their parents before the message is received.

"This system allows for not only notification but accountability between young driver student and parent," Koops said.

Based on the test run, the program could expand. It is also being tested in Mason County.

