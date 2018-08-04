Proposal to decrease term limit to 12 years for Warren mayoral position recalled

WARREN, Mich. - A proposal to limit Warren's mayoral position to 12 years was recalled this week.

There are concerns that signature gathers who were collecting names for the proposal didn't do their due diligence.

In 2016, voters extended term limits for the mayoral position, which would mean Mayor Jim Fouts could spend 20 years in office instead of the usual 12 if voters want to retain him.

Jackie Marvin collected hundreds of signatures for the effort. She's been a vocal critic of Fouts since tapes of him recorded by city hall staff members leaked out and revealed disparaging comments he allegedly made about women, blacks and people with special needs.

Fouts denies it's his voice in the tapes despite authentification from outside experts.

All other elected officials in Warren are allowed to serve three four-years terms for a total of 12 years in office.

Fouts can continue running for re-election until his 20 years are up.

