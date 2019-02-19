Proposed Michigan law would expand texting-while-driving ban

LANSING, Mich. - A bill proposed this week in the Michigan Legislature would expand the existing ban on texting-while-driving to include social media and email use.

State Rep. Triston Cole (R-D105) introduced a plan to expand the law, which would add reading, sending email and social media use to the list of prohibited activities for drivers.

“It’s time we put our cellphones away while driving – and that includes checking Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and all the rest of it,” Cole said. “Social media can wait until the driving is done. Making this important change to Michigan law will keep our roads safer for everyone by eliminating potential distractions for drivers.”

The plan would also limit new drivers under the age of 18 from talking or listening to a cellphone while driving.

“Establishing healthy habits early with drivers will help save lives,” Cole said. The bill has been referred to the House Transportation Committee.

As of July 1, 2010, Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.

