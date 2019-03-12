Proposed ordinance would create residential parking permit zones in Detroit

DETROIT - A new proposal aims to help Detroit residents find parking in busy areas where it may be scarce.

The ordinance would create a new streamlined process for residents to establish residential parking permit zones block by block. The residential parking permits would be in commercial corridors and near entertainment venues.

Detroiters living in zones that have the residential permits will be able to buy up to three permits and will get 30 guest permits per year.

Detroit City Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López said the new permits would improve an old system that wasn't properly implemented.

"Block by block, people can apply for a residential parking permit. You just need 60 percent of the block to sign on in support of it. Before, you had to get multiple blocks in a row to sign up on it," she said.

The ordinance would include expanding the city's parking enforcement program. While that would cost money, Councilwoman Mary Sheffield said many Detroiters have asked her to take action.

"They are going to feel more comfortable that they actually have somewhere to park," she said.

Sheffield said there are cases where residents return home during sporting events and can't find places to park near their homes.

However, some residents aren't on board with the idea.

"I personally am not a fan of it. I feel like if you live somewhere you shouldn't have to pay a parking permit," said Umi, a Detroit resident. "I mean. you're already living there paying rent, all the bills. You need to pay for where you're residing. I don't think you should have to pay where you park. You're already living there."

