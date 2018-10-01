Prosecutor charges Westland police sergeant, 2 EMTs in inmate death case

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced Monday there will be charges connected to the death of man while he was in police custody in Westland.

In December 2017, William Marshall was arrested by Westland police. According to Worthy, Marshall began convulsing on the ground while in custody. EMS was called to assist. However, Sgt. Ronald Buckley told the EMTs not to intervene. Paramedics never did an assessment, Worthy said. She said they failed Marshall.

Buckley and two paramedics face two charges of involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office.

Meanwhile, Worthy declined to bring charges in connection with the death of an Ecorse man who died while in police custody.

Worthy held a news conference Monday morning to announce her charging decisions.

