Prosecutor: Teens competent for trial in fatal rock-throwing on I-75 in Vienna Township

Five teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in the I-75 rock-throwing death of a 32-year-old man. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - Three of five Michigan teens have been found competent to stand trial in the death of a man killed after a rock thrown from a freeway overpass crashed through a van's windshield.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the evaluations show Kyle Anger, Mark Sekelsky and Trevor Gray were mentally competent at the time of the incident and can understand their charges.

Their lawyers requested the exams. Attorneys for Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne did not. All five are charged as adults with second-degree murder and other charges.

They ranged in age from 15 to 17 when a when a 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) rock thrown Oct. 18 onto Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, north of Detroit, struck the van Kenneth White was in. White later died.

READ: Rock thrown from overpass kills man on I-75 in Michigan

Probable cause conferences are Thursday.

Family devastated; victim had 5-year-old son

White's family and the community were torn apart by White's death. Amy Cagle had to tell her 5-year-old son that his father was killed coming home from work.

"He was a good man and a good father," Cagle said.

Police said a large rock was thrown off of the Dodge Road overpass north of Flint, hitting the van White was riding home in from his construction job.

"For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon," Cagle said.

Before White and his friend came through the area on I-75, police said 20 rocks had already been thrown. Four other cars had pulled over, and drivers called 911.

"I just don't understand what a person could be thinking to even want to do something like that," said Alicia Waskoski, White's sister. "To know they're putting lives in danger by just throwing rocks over the interpass."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.