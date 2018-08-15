Prosecutor: Ypsilanti man broke windows at Q-Line stations, Comerica Park

DETROIT - A Ypsilanti man has been charged with breaking windows at two Q-Line Stations as well as Comerica Park, according to a release from the Wayne County Prosector's office.

Detroit police responded to multiple calls of broken windows on Aug. 6. Winston Lee Quiney, 30, is accused of breaking windows at the Q-Line Adelaide Station and more windows at the Q-Line Montcalm station with a sledgehammer at 2:13 a.m.

Comerica Park security also reported windows broken at Comerica Park. Quiney allegedly broke those windows with a sledge hammer as well.

Quiney was arrested at 4:30 a.m. that same morning.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Quiney with two counts of malicious destruction of a building $1,000-$2,000 and malicious destruction of personal property $1,000-$2,000.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in 36th District Court before Magistrate Millicent Sherman. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. An exam is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

Quiney received a $25,000/10% bond.

