Protesters call for firing of suspended Westland officer who used Taser on man holding baby

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland police officer suspended for using a Taser on a man holding a 2-month-old baby has been suspended without pay for 30 days, but protesters are demanding more be done to create real change.

Protesters marched outside the Westland Police Department on Friday after a viral video showed the officer using a Taser on Raymurez Brown, who sat alongside protesters Friday.

"This day is about the support from our community, showing that we won't take this and justice will prevail," Brown said.

The group is demanding what it calls a Westland ban.

"We will not go to a restaurant," said the Rev. Charles Williams II, of the National Action Network. "We will not go to a store. We will not drive through Westland as long as this police officer is still on this force."

The officer is on suspension, but protesters want more serious consequences.

"Fire the officer that tased Ray Brown," William said.

On the other side of the street, there was a smaller group of counterprotesters.

"I believe the officers all did their job," the mother of the suspended officer said. "The incident was diffused. Nobody was hurt. I don't believe that my son was a dirty cop. We brought our children up to respect others."

The incident is still being investigated by police. Protesters believe this is the beginning of a long back-and-forth battle.

Here is the full statement from Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik:

"The Westland Police Department has conducted an investigation into the taser arrest of Raymurez Brown. I have determined that the arrest of Brown was appropriate and was in line with the laws and ordinances of the City of Westland. I have also determined that due to Brown’s non-compliance the use of a department issued taser on him would have also been appropriate.

"However I feel that the use of the taser at that time, while he was holding the child, was a questionable decision. We are all thankful that the child was not injured.

"As a result, the officer involved will be receiving a 30 day suspension. This incident will give us the opportunity to review all of our use of force policies and our department’s training of those policies.

"We are all aware that being a police officer is a difficult job. This is especially true when the persons they encounter are non-compliant. It is the goal of the Westland Police Department to provide a professional police service and to maintain the safety of both the public we serve and our officers. Maintaining the trust of our community is our top priority."

