Public roundtable held at Wayne State University over new federal sexual harassment initiative

DETROIT - Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday a nationwide rollout of an initiative aimed at increasing awareness and reporting of sexual harassment in housing.

Announced on the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the initiative includes an outreach toolkit, a public awareness campaign and a joint task force between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Justice Department.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the Civil Rights Division, held a community roundtable Tuesday at the McGregor Center at Wayne State University to discuss the impact of sexual harassment in housing and the efforts to address the issue.

U.S. Attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District Matthew Schneider and Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights John Gore spoke at the event, which included representatives from more than 30 different organizations comprised of fair housing centers, legal aid groups, advocacy and non-profit organizations and governmental agencies.

The organizations were chosen due to for their involvement with populations vulnerable to potential sexual harassment in housing.

"Sexual harassment in housing is illegal, immoral and unacceptable," Sessions said. "It is all too common today, as too many landlords, managers, and their employees attempt to prey on vulnerable women. We will not hesitate to pursue these predators and enforce the law."

The new task force will have a shared strategy between the department and HUD for combating sexual harassment in housing across the country. It will focus on five key areas: continued data sharing and analysis, joint development of training, evaluation of public housing complaint mechanisms, coordination of public outreach and press strategy and review of federal policies.

The outreach toolkit is designed to leverage the Justice Department’s nationwide network of U.S. Attorney’s Offices. The toolkit provides templates, guidance and checklists based on pilot program feedback. It ultimately will amplify available enforcement resources and help victims of sexual harassment connect with the department.

The public awareness campaign has three major components: a partnership package with relevant stakeholders, launch of a social media campaign and PSAs run by individual U.S. Attorney’s offices.

The campaign is specifically designed to raise awareness, and make it easier for victims all over the country to find resources and report harassment.

The PSAs created for Metro Detroit can be found here.

Individuals who believe they may have been victims of sexual harassment in housing are asked to contact the Department of Justice at 1-844-380-6178 or by email at fairhousing@usdoj.gov, or to call the Department of Housing and Urban Development at 1-800-896-7743.

