Public visitation for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay is today

DETROIT - A public visitation will be held this week for Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay, who died Monday morning at age 93.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 9:07 a.m. to 7:07 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

will be held Friday from at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The funeral Mass for family members and close friends will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation at the church will begin at 9 a.m.

for family members and close friends will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rochester.

Memorial tributes can be sent to The Ted Lindsay Foundation, 1819 East Big Beaver Road, Troy, Michigan 48083.

The "Production Line" of Gordie Howe, Sid Abel and Lindsay was one of the most iconic in Detroit sports history. Others who played during their era didn't want to line up against the trio.

WATCH: 1965 Red Wings file footage of Ted Lindsay

While "Terrible Ted" might now be gone, his legacy will live on for generations.

READ: Red Wings release statement on Ted Lindsay

The National Hockey League exists as it is today, in part, because of Lindsay. He was on the famed "Production Line" and made the Olympia the hallowed hockey barn it became.

Lindsay was so ferocious on the ice that penalties were invented because of his play -- elbowing, kneeing, etc. He spent a lot of time in the penalty box, and he was a tough guy on the ice. He was also beloved for what he did off the ice.

Born Robert Blake Theodore Lindsay, his statue is a fixture in Little Caesars Arena.

His No. 7 was retired by the Red Wings in 1991. It hangs from the rafters at Little Caesars Arena with Howe's No. 9 and Abel's No. 12.

The Ted Lindsay statue at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.