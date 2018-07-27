Puerto Rico family displaced to Detroit by Hurricane Maria

Homes that were damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Isidro, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 15, 2017.

DETROIT - Bessie Roman and her family have been living in a small basement in Southwest Detroit since they fled Puerto Rico with just the clothes on their backs.

"It breaks my heart because my little one says 'I don’t even know why we’re here,'" Roman said. "We had to leave our home, had to leave our island."

It's been 10 months since the family fled when its home and entire neighborhood were destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

"We lost our second floor, the house got flooded," Roman said. "Everything got torn apart. It was devastating."

Roman's family were lucky to have relatives who paid for their flights and let them stay in their home.

But it’s been a culture shock for the kids.

"It was hard on them," Roman said. "Because they’re not used to being cooped in a one-bedroom apartment."

They weren’t used to the food or the weather either. They experienced their first Michigan winter.

"They wanted to see it but at the same time they were scared of how cold it was," Roman said.

Making it harder to adjust, her kids don’t speak English

"They ask me if we’re ever going back and it’s hard because living life in Puerto Rico is not easy," Roman said.

They’re finally moving to their own apartment next month, but need a lot of help. They hope their plight is a reminder that the work in Puerto Rico is far from over.

"There are still people that don’t have electricity," Roman said. "It’s been a year."

If you want to donate or help Bessie Roman and her family, you can contact them here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.