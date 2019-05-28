Quicken Loans CEO shares update on Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert's health after stroke

DETROIT - Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner shared an update on Dan Gilbert's health after visiting the company founder in the hospital.

The 57-year-old business Detroit mogul suffered a stroke over the weekend.

"He's awake. He's responsive. He's, ya know, making great progress, but we're also trying to give him the time and space he needs to focus on getting better," Farner said.

Farner said Gilbert suffered a stroke while in the hospital and immediately underwent a procedure. Gilbert remains hospitalized and will not attend the Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday.

Farner said he isn't sure if Gilbert will even be able to attend the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic in three weeks.

"I told him, 'We're not going to burden you with things taking place from a business perspective, and we've got it covered,' so he and his family can spend tht time on the most important thing," Farner said.

