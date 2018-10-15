Quicken Loans expands to Canada with new technology office in Windsor

WINDSOR, ONTARIO - The home mortgage lender Quicken Loans and its family of affiliated companies announced plans, to open a new location in the historic Old Fish Market Building in downtown Windsor, Ontario, on Monday.

The expansion into Canada will allow Quicken Loans and its family of companies to recruit top talent from Windsor, Toronto, Waterloo and all of Ontario to support the company’s growing need for additional technology talent.

“We learned a lot more about Ontario’s deep technology talent pool over the past couple of years as we explored pitching the international border of Windsor/Detroit to various companies,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “As Quicken Loans continues to grow and set the standard for innovation, we remain focused on recruiting additional technology talent to our workforce. With our headquarters located in downtown Detroit, we have a tremendous opportunity to tap into the rich technology pipeline both stateside and in Canada.”

Quicken Loans and the family of companies will lease more than 9,000 square feet of office space in the Old Fish Market Building.

Renovation of the new location is expected to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2019. The company plans to grow the office to more than 100 tech workers.

