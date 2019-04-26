Quiet Taylor neighborhood victim to violent shooting, police seek suspect

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Taylor.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of McGuire Street near Ecorse Road, just south of I-94. Jessica Benlden is a mother of three who lives in the area. She witnessed the shooting from her window and told her 4-year-old son to hide.

"I didn't know what was happening," Benlden said. "[My] motherly instincts kicked in."

Police said it wasn't a random shooting.

Benlden said she heard five gunshots and looked out the window, where she saw a man bleeding in the street and a red Ford Escape speed away, nearly striking the victim.

"I wanted to cry," Benlden said. "Nothing like this has happened before."

Police scoured the neighborhood, looking for clues and escorting families to their homes.

The victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

Police have released the following photos:

Tyreek Jamah Hadden is considered to be armed and dangerous, he is a person of interested, according to police. They are also looking for Ashley Lolonda Mosley. Both pictured below.

Tyreek Jamah Hadden.

Ashley Lolonda Mosley.

