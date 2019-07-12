R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges

CHICAGO - A U.S. Attorney's office spokesman says singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago.



U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick says the 52-year-old Kelly was arrested Thursday night. Fitzpatrick says the 13-count indictment includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. Other details were not immediately released.



The R&B singer already faces state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

