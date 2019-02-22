R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

CHICAGO - R&B singer R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Friday morning in Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The Sun Times reports Kelly is expected in court on March 8. Thursday's charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, "I Believe I Can Fly."

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Embattled R&B superstar R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, records show. https://t.co/H7k2Ind5F7 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 22, 2019

