Heavy wind and rain swept across the metro Detroit area Saturday, leading to wet roads and downed trees in Pontiac.

A 52-year-old woman is in a hospital recovering from her injuries after deputies said she was hit in the head by a tree branch that was knocked down by the wind around 2 p.m. at Beaudette Park off of Orchard Lake Road.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.