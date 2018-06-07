Rainbow Pride flag stolen from porch of Grosse Pointe Park couple's home

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. - A Pride flag hanging at a Grosse Pointe Park couple's home was stolen two days after they put it up.

Jay Bonnell and his wife screwed the flag into a holder, where it stayed for a couple days.

"It had to be unscrewed to remove it. We had some high winds on Monday and people said maybe it blew down," Bonnell said. "It didn't blow down. Someone took it down because if it was blown, it would be behind the hedges here; it would be here somewhere."

Bonnell said the theft won't stop him from supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Whether they took it to be hateful or if they wanted it for themselves, that's exactly what the flag doesn't stand for, which is making people feel unsafe. We felt threatened because someone came and took something from the house."

When Jay and his wife posted about their disappointment in the theft online, they received an overwhelming amount of support, and WE-GP, a Grosse Pointe community Pride group, stepped in to replace the flag.

"They said, 'We'd like to replace your flag,' and they came and brought one over free of charge yesterday," Bonnell said.

