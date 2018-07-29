Rally against murder planned for Sunday in Detroit

Detroit. The city itself is in a state of financial emergency, and public education is not exempt from the troubles. The financial downfall in the state's largest school district will continue through 2016, leaving Detroit Public

DETROIT - Three families of murder victims are attempting to bring the Detroit community together Sunday in an effort to stand up in the face of violence.

Susan Watson, Berneice Reed and Delores Stinson are three mothers who have lost a son to murder in the city. Now they are teaming up and asking community members to rally against murder with them at 3 p.m. at Family Dollar -- 17729 Tireman Ave.

Attendees will pray, rally and "show love for all victims that have been murdered," according to a press release.

"We will be united north, south, east and west."

