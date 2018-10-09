Rally in support of Detroit Marriott workers on strike taking place Tuesday

DETROIT - A rally in support of workers on strike at the Marriott-operated Westin Book Cadillac will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The rally will take place across from the Westin Book Cadillac on Washington Boulevard.

The rally is being held by UNITE HERE Local 24. Workers walked off the job Sunday demanding an increase in wages. The workers say they should not have to work two jobs to make ends meet.

UNITE HERE Local 24 workers from the Westin Book Cadillac, community supporters, union members, elected officials and activists including Abdul El-Sayed, Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, and state representative Stephanie Chang will be in attendance.



Original Story: Detroit hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.