Razor blades found in gas pump handles in West Michigan: Police urge caution

Police in West Michigan are urging residents to be vigilant after multiple razor blades were found in gas pump handles.

The blades were found at the Speedway on 481 S. Church Street in Coloma Township Monday.

The Coloma Township Police Department said a razor blade fell from a gas pump handle when a customer picked it up. Two razor blades were found at the gas station — one rusty and one newer looking blade, according to WOOD.

The police department is urging people to be vigilant and inspect handles prior to use.

No arrests have been made.

