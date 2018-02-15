REACT: What would you do about gun violence?

The tragic shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the 18th school shooting in the U.S. this year -- and it's only February.

The massacre in Parkland, Fla. set off another round of online debate over what to do about guns in America. Some called for immediate restrictions on guns, while others argued its people not firearms that commit these crimes.

Here are some comments on ClickOnDetroit in recent days:

Bad people, not the tool

"None of my guns have ever loaded themselves, opened the safe, got in my car, drove themselves and shot all on their own. A gun is a tool, used by bad people with bad intentions. Can't use a gun, get a box cutter and a plane. Can't fly a plane, put explosives in your shoes or underwear. See my point? Bad people are to blame, not the tool used."

Blame campaign donations

"Save your fake prayers and condolences, Trump! You and your ilk are responsible for this insanity by encouraging it and allowing yourself and your fellow Republicans to be bribed and bought by the NRA, it’s gun nut members, and the gun industry lobbyists! You gutless politicians care more about your precious campaign donations from them, than you do about the obscene gun violence in this country!"

Arm teachers

"How and I repeat how did this gunman enter the school? Nearly every school have one LOCKED door in operation with a doorbell and camera. If this school did not have this type of security then they are responsible for this . If the gunman used a grenade to get inside and set off the fire alarm then this is a horrible tragedy. I wish that teacher that was protecting his students had a gun and could have shot the gunman. I am for teachers being armed and trained."

Just scoring points

"Our children are being murdered in our schools, and we adults just use their deaths as a political football to score points against our political opponents. We do nothing to solve the problem. Simply keep repeating "our thoughts and prayers are with you...." and that makes everybody feel better about it all. Besides, that will never happen here, not to my child or loved one, so who really cares. Back to shouting obscenities at the conservative or liberal who is the real enemy."

Second Amendment

"The Second Amendment gives everyone the choice. I do find it disturbing that some have huge armories of weapons, but that is their choice and so long as they use those weapons lawfully, there is nothing to be said further."

Maybe answers?

"Unlike many similar incidents of this type, the shooter was apprehended and hopefully, the authorities can find out why the shooter did it in the first place. Maybe then, we can look for answers to help curb those inclined. At this point, we have nothing but questions and no answers."

Share your opinions in the comments. Reminder: The ClickOnDetroit comments section is for debating ideas and reacting to the news, not attacking commenters or making unsubstantiated claims. Offensive and inappropriate comments can result in bans.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.