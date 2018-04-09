READ: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opening testimony released by House Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony has been released by the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

When Congress returns Monday from a two-week recess, all eyes will be on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he takes the hot seat in two congressional hearings over the latest privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

His widely-anticipated testimony comes after the social media company revealed Cambridge Analytica, a data firm associated with President Donald Trump's campaign, may have had data on 87 million of its users. The information came to light as questions continue over Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Read it in full below:

