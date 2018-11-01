Red Cross opens new regional headquarters in Detroit

DETROIT - The American Red Cross has opened new regional headquarters in Detroit.

The offices are located on the city's northwest side at 7800 Outer Drive West, and will serve as the operational hub for the organization's slate of Michigan programs.

“Our new operational hub represents a significant amount of strategic planning and our ongoing commitment to better assist the people of Michigan,” said Kimberly Burton, chief executive officer for the organization’s Michigan Region. “We’re truly excited about the expanded volunteer opportunities this move presents for folks to get involved with our mission. Across the country we’re reconfiguring operations to better meet the ever-changing face of society and the specific needs of local communities, including many in Michigan.”

People interested in volunteering through the Red Cross can find more information online at redcross.org.

