Red Cross opens shelter for victims of Sterling Heights apartment fire, offers other assistance

Several families were forced out of their homes on Christmas after a fire happened at a Sterling Heights apartment complex.

DETROIT - Local disaster workers from the American Red Cross of Southeast Michigan are providing comfort, hope, and one-on-one support after the devastating fire at the Sterling-Troy Apartments that happened Christmas day.

Red Cross disaster action team workers were onsite all day both at the apartment complex, and at the reception center set up by the City of Sterling Heights located at the Sterling Heights Senior Center, providing health and mental health services, spiritual care, and food to those impacted.

A Red Cross shelter for those people evacuated from their homes as a result of this tragedy, was opened at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The shelter is located at Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights. The shelter provides a safe place to stay, food, casework services, disaster mental health services, and spiritual care.

"Our hearts go out to all of families and the community affected by this tragic fire," said Kimberly Burton, Chief Executive Officer of the Michigan Region of the American Red Cross. "Trained caseworkers will work with each of the residents to help them with their emergency fire caused needs."

We understand that recovering from a fire can be a confusing, emotionally draining and complicated process. Each person and each family will have different needs and will require different support to meet those needs.

If you were impacted by the apartment fire and need help, you are welcome at the shelter.

Donations from the community can be directed to the management office of the Sterling-Troy Apartments. The phone number for the office is 248-949-6516.

