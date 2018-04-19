Red Cross sends emergency response team to help Monroe County flood victims

MONROE, Mich. - The American Red Cross announced Wednesday it is actively assisting community residents in Monroe County with disaster relief supplies and recovery support following localized flooding resulting from recent coastal winds.

Red Cross damage assessments indicate more than 200 homes have been impacted by flood waters, with about 27 homes being either destroyed or severely damaged. So far, 112 clean up kits have been distributed to area residents by mobile volunteer teams traveling thru the impacted area in Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) which were deployed earlier this week.

Additional Flood Clean Up Kits are available and can be picked up at the Red Cross Monroe office, located at 1645 N. Dixie Highway, on Thursday and Friday, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Cross volunteers and staff have been active in and around Monroe since the storms hit, providing for the immediate needs of those affected by supplying much-needed clean up kits, emotional support and other resources.

“As the cleanup continues in the coming days, we will continue to coordinate with our local community and government partners to address people’s immediate needs and provide support to help them rebuild their lives.” said Armando Falcone, Red Cross Disaster Program Manager. “Thankfully, the Michigan Region of the Red Cross has trained volunteers ready to respond to help in times like this, in all impacted communities, and our volunteers are making the difference to those needing help now in Monroe.”

How you can help

Many families have lost their homes and everything they own in this flooding. People can donate to those affected in the Michigan Floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donations to Michigan Floods enable the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from these disasters.

Download the FREE “Emergency App,” which combines content from the group of award-winning Red Cross apps with additional information about what to do in case of 14 different types of emergencies and disasters. It also allows users to customize more than 35 emergency alerts based on their locations and where loved ones live.

