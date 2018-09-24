Redford court officer pleads guilty to two counts of embezzlement

LANSING, Mich. - On Monday Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that former 36th District Court officer William Blake, 47, of Redford pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement by a public official.

“Mr. Blake broke the law for personal monetary benefit. His plea today means he will now be held accountable for his actions,” said Schuette.

Blake pleaded guilty before Judge Vonda Evan Monday. As part of the plea, Blake who was previously a Detroit police officer and Highland Park police officer will relinquish his Michigan Commission On Law Enforcement Standards certification. A sentencing date has been set for January 14, 2019.

Between September 2013 and October 2015, Blake embezzled judgment money paid to him in his capacity as a court officer.

Blake collected judgment money from defendants. Instead of paying it to the plaintiffs, he pocketed a judgment of approximately $19,700.00.

The charges were filed by Schuette’s Public Integrity Unit in February following an investigation by the FBI’s Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force.



