Redford man accused of placing clothing on stove to cause fire during Dearborn Heights home invasion

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Redford man is accused of setting a fire after breaking into a home in Dearborn Heights, according to officials.

Robert Raymond Patrick III, 49, is accused of breaking into a home Oct. 29 in the 6900 block of Mayburn Street.

Police said Patrick placed clothing on a gas stove burner in the kitchen, causing a fire to spread throughout the home.

Dearborn Heights police arrested Patrick at a liquor store.

Patrick is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree home invasion and receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $1,000.

He was arraigned Friday in 20th District Court and is being held on $100,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 14 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 21.

